Missing Mashpee student is in danger, police say

MASHPEE—Police are searching for Aliyah Konton, 15, who went missing on Sunday and is considered endangered.

Konton, a ninth-grader at Mashpee Middle-High School, was last seen near Cape Drive, south of Route 28.

Her disappearance follows an assault at the school in late May. Video on social media shows Konton being hit and dragged by another student.

Police are investigating an assault and battery involving Konton and another student, The Boston Globe reported. Police have not confirmed whether the incident and Konton's disappearance are related.

You're asked to call police at 508-539-1480 with information regarding Konton's whereabouts.