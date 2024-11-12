MacRae's Upper Cape election lawsuit headed to hearing

Former state Senate candidate Kari MacRae has been granted a court date in her lawsuit over September’s Republican primary.

MacRae is suing election officials in six towns — Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, Plymouth, Plympton, and Sandwich — alleging they failed to verify the signatures on early ballots.

She initially filed in Superior Court in Barnstable and Plymouth counties, where the towns are located, but she has since filed in Suffolk Superior Court and named Gov. Maura Healey as a defendant.

A document supplied by MacRae shows she has a Nov. 13 hearing in Boston on her motion for a preliminary injunction. Court records available online show a Nov. 12 hearing was rescheduled but do not indicate a new date.

The motion seeks to block the certification of election results while her lawsuit moves forward.

MacRae says the case is about following election law and making sure towns have the resources to do so.

She lost the Republican primary for the Plymouth and Barnstable District to Mathew Muratore. Democrat Dylan Fernandes beat Muratore in the general election Nov. 5.