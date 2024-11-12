© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

MacRae's Upper Cape election lawsuit headed to hearing

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published November 12, 2024 at 12:01 PM EST
Kari MacRae, left, a candidate in the September 2024 Republican primary for state Senate, attended a press conference led by U.S. Senate candidate John Deaton in July 2024. MacRae has filed lawsuits alleging that election officials in some of the towns in the Plymouth and Barnstable District did not verify signatures on early ballots.
Jennette Barnes
/
CAI
Kari MacRae, left, a candidate in the September 2024 Republican primary for state Senate, attended a press conference led by U.S. Senate candidate John Deaton in July 2024. MacRae has filed lawsuits alleging that election officials in some of the towns in the Plymouth and Barnstable District did not verify signatures on early ballots.

Former state Senate candidate Kari MacRae has been granted a court date in her lawsuit over September’s Republican primary.

MacRae is suing election officials in six towns — Bourne, Falmouth, Mashpee, Plymouth, Plympton, and Sandwich — alleging they failed to verify the signatures on early ballots.

She initially filed in Superior Court in Barnstable and Plymouth counties, where the towns are located, but she has since filed in Suffolk Superior Court and named Gov. Maura Healey as a defendant.

A document supplied by MacRae shows she has a Nov. 13 hearing in Boston on her motion for a preliminary injunction. Court records available online show a Nov. 12 hearing was rescheduled but do not indicate a new date.

The motion seeks to block the certification of election results while her lawsuit moves forward.

MacRae says the case is about following election law and making sure towns have the resources to do so.

She lost the Republican primary for the Plymouth and Barnstable District to Mathew Muratore. Democrat Dylan Fernandes beat Muratore in the general election Nov. 5.
Tags
Local News Election 2024SandwichMashpeeFalmouthBourne
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes