Cape Cod high school teacher earns national education honor

HARWICH—With school almost out for summer, a local teacher is closing out the year with an A+ at the national level.

John Dickson, who teaches civics and U.S. government at Monomoy Regional High School, has been honored as a Teacher of the Year by the American Lawyers Alliance.

The nonprofit recognizes high school teachers who have made contributions in law-related education. Dickson's curriculum includes an understanding of the courts and the legal profession.

CAI's Morning Edition first met Dickson during the show's debut broadcast from a local public school. He had recently returned with his seniors from Washington, D.C., where the group witnessed bureaucracy at work and visited the Supreme Court chamber.

Throughout the criminal trial of former President Trump, Dickson's class discussed the 34 charges, the verdict and the appeals process. Such moments in the news cycle, Dickson said, serve as informative material to spark discussion, and can be especially rewarding in an election year.

"My goal has always been to encourage students to not just vote, but to be knowledgeable, to be aware and to be interested," Dickson told CAI this month.

"You model an openness to different opinions. In any debate, you should always keep in mind that you might be wrong."

Dickson holds a bachelor’s degree in government from Harvard University and a master’s in education from Lesley University. He has taught for 10 years at Monomoy Regional High School.

"I don't think I could ever get tired of teaching civics and government, because it's never the same year to year."

Dickson will be honored in August at the annual meeting of the American Lawyers Alliance.