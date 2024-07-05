Evolving beyond jazz, Harwich festival celebrates 20 years

HARWICH—Two months’ worth of live music is headed to Wequassett Resort and Golf Club beginning Tuesday.

The event, though billed as the Cape Cod Jazz and Arts Festival, has evolved over the last 20 years to include musicians of all genres, says marketing director Kara Lachance.

"We've kept the name to keep it nostalgic, but it is anything but just jazz," she said. "We have everything from Broadway to rockabilly to Big Band, so we really don't discriminate."

Performers include Alan Cumming, G. Love, the Blue Man Group, and Kate Pierson of the B-52's.

The family-friendly event is open to the public on Tuesdays and Wednesdays through August.

"The plan is to keep jazz alive, to keep the arts in the community living and breathing and celebrating during the most awesome time on the Cape," Lachance said.

While standing is free for live music, dining reservations guarantee a seat.