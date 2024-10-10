© 2024
Boston composer Fernando Huergo discusses new album 'Relentless,' tribute to Alexei Navalny, and life as a musician

CAI | By John Basile
Published October 10, 2024 at 12:17 PM EDT
Fernando Huergo
Courtesy Fernando Huergo
Fernando Huergo

CAI’s John Basile talks with Fernando Huergo, a Boston-based composer, bandleader, arranger teacher and bassist. His latest album on New Bedford-based Whaling City Sounds Records is called “Relentless.”

The program features the music from Huergo’s new CD, and he talks about dedicating a song to Alexei Navalny, the Russian dissident who died in prison. He also discusses managing his multiple roles as a teacher, bassist, bandleader and sideman; his musical roots in Argentina; and the economics of being a working musician.
John Basile
John Basile is the local host of All Things Considered weekday afternoons and a reporter.
