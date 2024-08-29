In the market for 40-year-old ferry? With Steamship Authority sale underway, you’re in luck

The Steamship Authority is inviting bidders to take their shot on the M/V Katama and M/V Gay Head.

The Steamship Authority posted an invitation for bids in Boats and Harbors online publication, saying all bids will be accepted until 2:00 p.m. on September 10th.

The Katama is described as a 235-foot ferry with capacity for 143 passengers and approximately 40 car spaces. The ad states that copies of bid documents may be obtained by contacting the Authority’s Procurement office telephone 508-548-5011 x 515 or by email pnickerson@steamshipauthority.com.

Bob Davis, general manager of the Steamship Authority, said the boats will go "as-is" to the highest bidder.

“We'd love to get a million-dollar bid. But knowing the market,” he said, “there was a Staten Island Ferry that sold earlier this year for about $100,000.”

So far, Davis said, a number of bidders have inquired about the Katama and Gay Head, which were bought — used — in the mid-1980s.

“These vessels have been workhorses for the Authority since they were placed into service,” Davis said. “They served us well and we think there’s additional useful life on those vessels, but we determined that they’re surplus to us at this point. “

The Steamship Authority is expecting to replace the boats with two new used ferries this fall. The boats, which are about 10 feet longer than their predecessors, will be named the M/V Barnstable and the M/V Aquinnah.

