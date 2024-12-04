Inspection finds fuel-storage security violation at Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station

A federal inspection has detected a security problem related to the storage of spent nuclear fuel at the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station.

The fuel, which is still radioactive, is stored outdoors on the Plymouth site in steel canisters, encased in concrete containers called casks.

The November inspection examined the physical security plan, including procedures and records related to fuel storage. Inspectors observed activity at Pilgrim and interviewed personnel.

Raquel C. Zaldívar / New England News Collaborative The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is pictured on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Plymouth, Mass. (Raquel C. Zaldívar/New England News Collaborative)

The exact nature of the violation or violations is unclear. The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is not releasing details, including the number of violations, to protect the security of the plant, agency spokesman Neil Sheehan said.

“We would not want to divulge any information that could expose plant security vulnerabilities,” he said.

But he said Pilgrim put relevant security measures in place before inspectors left the site.

Patrick O’Brien, a spokesman for Pilgrim owner Holtec International, said he could not comment on the security issue. He said the company remains focused on decommissioning Pilgrim safely and securely.