Construction has begun at Gosnold's new inpatient facility in Wareham

Construction of Gosnold Behavioral Health's new inpatient facility in Wareham is underway, and is expected to wrap up by fall.

That's according to Richard Curcuru, president and CEO of Gosnold, which treats substance use disorder.

Curcuru said the initial plan was to move only the inpatient facility from its current location at the Cape Cod Healthcare campus in Falmouth. The inpatient facility provides a detox program for those with substance use disorder.

But when Cape Cod Healthcare declined to renew Gosnold's lease in Falmouth, the organization had to begin looking for a new location for its outpatient services, too — services that are currently also provided at that location.

Liz Lerner Gosnold Behavioral Health in Falmouth

“We were required to give two years notice for extension of lease, which we did,” Curcuru said. “Cape Cod Health Care said that they had other thoughts or plans for the space and could not renew the lease. So as a result of that, we are going to vacate this site completely.”

Curcuru said the outpatient clinic is moving to a new site in Falmouth, though he could not yet reveal the new location.

“Our plan is to relocate that group of clinicians to another site, and we're in active conversations with a person in Falmouth to do that,” he said.

Curcuru noted his appreciation to Cape Cod Healthcare for providing a home for Gosnold for the past 40 years.

He also emphasized that these changes do not mean that Gosnold's substance use disorder services are leaving the Cape completely.

“We also have services in West Falmouth at the Emerson Hospital, and we have a large outpatient clinic in Centerville,” Curcuru said. “The rumor out there is that we're going to vacate the Cape, which isn't true at all.”

More: Gosnold moving inpatient services off Cape