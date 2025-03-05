'Hazing unacceptable': Instructors removed from E. Falmouth Police Academy amid investigation

All staff instructors at the new East Falmouth Police Academy have temporarily been removed from their positions following allegations of inappropriate conduct.

In addition, two academy leaders have been suspended. The state’s Municipal Police Training Committee, which runs the academy and six others across the state, is investigating.

Officials did not detail the allegations but alluded to possible hazing.

In a letter to local police chiefs, obtained by CAI, the committee said, “Any form of hazing, harassment or misconduct is unequivocally unacceptable and goes against our core values of integrity, respect and professionalism.”

Officials said the allegations came to light when police departments raised concerns about their own student officers.

Students must be 21 years of age and employed or sponsored by a police department, whether municipal, environmental, or through the University of Massachusetts, to qualify for full-time police academies operated by the Municipal Police Training Committee.

While the investigation proceeds, classes will be taught by instructors from other academies.

The East Falmouth Police Academy opened earlier this year.