© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

New film offers a look into the life and work of Falmouth's Katharine Lee Bates

CAI | By John Basile
Published March 11, 2025 at 1:36 PM EDT
Katharine Lee Bates is the subject of a new documentary film.
Professor, poet and social activist Katharine Lee Bates is the subject of a new documentary film.

The new film, "From Sea to Shining Sea: Katharine Lee Bates and The Story of America the Beautiful" looks at the life and work of Cape Cod native Katharine Lee Bates, a poet, professor, and social reformer.

The documentary examines her life from her childhood in Falmouth to her authorship of "America the Beautiful," which many consider to be the great American hymn.

The film will be shown on March 13, at 7pm at the Falmouth Public Library on Main Street.

Writer and Director John de Graaf, Bates’s biographer Melinda Ponder, and local author Leonard Miele will be in attendance for a Q & A and discussion after the screening.

This event is free to the public.

CAI's John Basile spoke with the film's writer and director John de Graaf.
Tags
Local News Falmouth
John Basile
John Basile is the local host of Morning Edition.
See stories by John Basile