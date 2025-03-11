New film offers a look into the life and work of Falmouth's Katharine Lee Bates

The new film, "From Sea to Shining Sea: Katharine Lee Bates and The Story of America the Beautiful" looks at the life and work of Cape Cod native Katharine Lee Bates, a poet, professor, and social reformer.

The documentary examines her life from her childhood in Falmouth to her authorship of "America the Beautiful," which many consider to be the great American hymn.

The film will be shown on March 13, at 7pm at the Falmouth Public Library on Main Street.

Writer and Director John de Graaf, Bates’s biographer Melinda Ponder, and local author Leonard Miele will be in attendance for a Q & A and discussion after the screening.

This event is free to the public.

CAI's John Basile spoke with the film's writer and director John de Graaf.

