New Bedford setting new priorities to cut disaster risk — from storms, floods, cyberattacks, and more

New Bedford is updating and expanding its plan to reduce harm from natural disasters and other hazards.

The plan functions as a priority list, and the city is seeking public comment to help set those priorities.

Having a current five-year plan makes the city eligible for federal grants to fund projects named in the document, such as improving dams to protect against flooding and installing stronger moorings to reduce vessel damage in a storm.

This year, the Natural Hazard Mitigation Plan will be expanded and given a new name — the Multi-Hazard Mitigation Plan — to include things like cyberattacks, chemical spills, terrorism, and a major failure of communications systems.

The manager of the planning process, Craig Pereira of the Horsley Witten Group, says about 70 specific actions are being considered, including improvements to sewer pump stations and protection of the public water supply.

“The more that the city can show that there's consistency across all their municipal planning documents, the stronger their argument is when they do go and try to obtain funding," he said.

The city also wants to advocate for the Army Corps of Engineers, which operates the gates of the hurricane barrier, to have a plan and supplies on hand in case of a vessel collision with the barrier.

New Bedford is seeking public responses to a draft of the plan. A workshop will be held tomorrow at the Andrea McCoy Recreation Center, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The public comment period runs through April 18.

