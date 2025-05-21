Cape region braces for storm ahead of holiday weekend

Wednesday, 11am

Cape Cod, the South Coast, and the islands will receive the brunt of a late-spring Nor’easter predicted to bring as much as three inches of rain and winds gusting to 50mph.

National Weather Service Wind forecast for Thursday's nor'easter

Storm conditions will impact the region Thursday morning and continue into Thursday night, though we could see light rain starting by overnight Wednesday.



The National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning in effect from Thursday morning through late Thursday night. East winds on Thursday will be strongest across the Outer Cape and on Nantucket. Power outages should be expected.



1-2” of windswept heavy rain is forecast for the region, with localized potentials for 3”, creating a potential for street flooding.

The storm is expected to move off Thursday night, with conditions improving through the day on Friday.

All of this comes as an advance to the Memorial Day holiday weekend, long considered the kickoff to the summer season.

After the storm moves off late Thursday into Friday, the forecast for the weekend and Memorial Day calls for a mix of clouds and sunshine, with generally cooler temperatures, highs in the low-to-mid 60s.

CAI will be following the forecast and storm impacts. Check back, we’ll update this web post with the latest.

