Offshore wind contracts delayed again — until at least December

Offshore wind developers were scheduled to sign their contracts today in the fourth Massachusetts wind farm solicitation, but the date has been postponed — yet again.

This is at least the fifth time the contract signing has been put off.

The contracts with the state’s three major electric companies would have committed the developers to building the wind farms.

Lauren Diggin, a spokesperson for the Massachusetts Department of Energy Resources, said “the changing federal landscape” makes finalizing contracts difficult.

The signing was originally set for October of last year, amid a presidential election in which then-candidate Donald Trump had pledged to stop offshore wind.

President Trump later issued an executive order halting permitting for wind farms.

The state and the electric companies have rescheduled the contract signing for Dec. 31.

Contracts would not be due for submission to the Department of Public Utilities for approval until Feb. 25, 2026. That’s when pricing information would become public.

The wind farms under negotiation are New England Wind 1 and SouthCoast Wind.

