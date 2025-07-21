Habitat for Humanity announces new homes

Habitat for Humanity of Cape Cod has announced seven new affordable homes will be built on the Cape in three different towns.

The organization is now accepting applications for the homes. The deadline is September 15.

Community relations manager Sandra Harrison told CAI that new Habitat homeowners report a weight is lifted off their shoulders when they move into their home.

“One of the homeowners was talking at one of our events,” she continued. “Her husband is standing taller, is prouder. If you talk to him a little bit, he has moved 52 times in his life.”

The estimated monthly payment for the homes is roughly between $1,500 and $2,000, depending on the size of the house.

Each applicant must commit to putting in 250 hours of sweat equity on their home alongside the professionals.

“It could be shingling, it could be building walls, it could be a whole slew of things on site,” Harrison said.

The organization urges applicants to attend an in-person or virtual workshop for prospective buyers, seven of which will be held before the deadline.

Harrison says she expects about 120 people to apply and about 40 to qualify under income and other eligibility rules. After that, Habitat draws names randomly to select the new homeowners.

The homes typically take about a year to build.

