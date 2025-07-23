Hammerhead shark sightings in Cape Cod waters

There’s been an increase in Hammerhead shark sightings off Cape Cod. John Chisolm, adjunct scientist at the New England Aquarium, has studied shark data for over forty years, and says they’ve always visited here. Cape Cod is part of Hammerheads regular commute alongside the Gulf of Maine and Canadian waters.

“We have seen an increase in numbers,” Chisholm said. In the past, Hammerhead sharks were seen offshore in deeper water because schools of them migrated North. The frequent summer sightings are because sharks preferred habitat consists of warm water temperatures.

“They’re not really a threat to humans because they eat fish, squid, and other sharks,” Chisholm added. Hammerheads can grow up to 12 feet, and they are considered a large predator.

“Although, there’s never been a confirmed fatality tributed to this species. They have bitten people in the past. Mainly, fishermen have handled them and been bit. So, people got to respect them when they’re close,” Chisholm said.

Hammerhead sharks are considered an endangered species in some parts of the world, threatened by commercial fishing practices due to their highly sought after fin. Chisholm said, “in the Northwest Atlantic they’re managed.”

Hammerhead sharks are tracked through different processes, like SPOT tagging.

Chisholm said, “one of the great things about the sightings that we’re getting is… they’re coming from fishermen, boaters, beach goers… and we call it citizen science.” The Hammerhead shark sightings viewed by everyday people are helping scientists collect data and answer some of the larger questions. “Now our plan is to tag and track them to see where they are going, when they’re here, what are their habitat preferences.”

Chisholm hopes people aren’t threatened by their wide hammer shaped head. “It’s really exciting that they’re back in our waters again and they’re coming more frequently because it helps us keep track of how far they’re expanding their range,” he said.

