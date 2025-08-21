Community-Led Beach Cleanups on Cape Cod Aim to Preserve Coastal Health Amid Climate Threats

Cape Cod, known for its scenic shoreline, draws beachgoers year-round — and some locals are working to keep it clean.

Katy Carpenter, a natural resource officer with the town of Barnstable, organizes monthly beach cleanups from 7 to 9 a.m. across Cape Cod’s 15 towns. The events are hosted by the Barnstable Land Trust, Barnstable Natural Resources, the Barnstable Clean Water Coalition, the Cape Cod Maritime Museum and other local organizations.

The goal is to protect the local environment and preserve ocean health.

On Aug. 16, a group of volunteers gathered at Loop Beach in Cotuit to pick up trash caught in the dunes and seaweed.

“This is meaningful to the community because beaches are super important,” Carpenter said. “They’re not only important to us as people — we love to enjoy the beach — they are also important for the environment. If we keep the beaches clean, we keep ourselves happy and the environment happy, too.”

Climate change is putting beaches at risk, said a volunteer named Regina.

“We may not have these beaches for as long as we think we’re going to have them. So, let’s keep them beautiful,” she said, standing on the sand with gloves, a trash bag and a grabber — one of the tools provided to all volunteers.

This was Regina’s first beach cleanup, and she wasn’t alone. A young couple with their baby also joined for the first time.

“We live locally, and we figure this is our normal beach,” said Morgan. “So, why not come clean it up?”

Others were driven by broader environmental concerns. Butch Roberts, a member of the Barnstable Ponds Coalition — a nonprofit focused on protecting Barnstable’s 163 ponds — said he was there to support ocean health as well.

“There’s a lot of threats for the ponds. All of them are suffering from excess nutrients,” Roberts said. “The town has bigger problems with the estuaries and is trying to put the sewer system in. Most of that sewer system neglects the problem with the Barnstable ponds.”

The cleanups are held rain or shine, in summer and fall.

“All you have to do is show up and help,” Carpenter said.

More information can be found at the Barnstable Land Trust website.

