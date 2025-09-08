Center for coastal studies launches marine debris cleanups this fall

With less people on the beaches, it’s a good time to pick up what’s been left behind. To that end, the Center for Costal Studies is planning a full fall schedule of marine debris clean-ups in Boston and on Cape Cod.

Laura Ludwig is Marine Debris and Plastics Program Director for CCS. She says beach cleanups start when most of the beachgoers are gone.

“We don’t do any cleanups in the summer because the beaches are just shrouded with people,” she said. “So, we kick off in September and we go straight through June. We do at least one a month, sometimes up to six a month. It just depends on weather and what our annual events are.”

This month there will be a four-day “adventure cleanup” on Peddocks Island, in Boston Harbor. And the Center’s 17th annual CoastSweep will happen out on Provincetown’s Long Point.

October brings the 10th annual Great Beach Cleanup, for four consecutive days along the Cape Cod National Seashore. That effort will begin at Coast Guard Beach, in Eastham, and end at Race Point Beach, in Provincetown. Volunteers are asked to register in advance. Registration links can be found at coastalstudies.org.