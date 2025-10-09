Regional collaborative NSPIRE aims to "revolutionize" New England seafood industry

A collaboration between New England fisheries groups, universities, research institutions, government agencies, blue tech businesses, and others is working to level-up the region's seafood industry. The New England Seafood Partnership for Innovations, Research and Engagement (NSPIRE) is in the running for a big boost from the National Science Foundation.

NSPIRE is working on several fronts to make the local seafood industry more competitive and sustainable. It’s one of 15 finalists in the running for the NSF Engines program, which comes with $15 million in funding over two years.

Melissa Sanderson is chief operating officer of the Cape Cod Commercial Fisherman’s Alliance. She says the prize could lead to further funding.

“If we get it and we are successful in the first two years, and we are showing good progress, it unlocks the possibility for another eight years of funding, Sanderson said. "So we could be looking at an infusion of $160 million into the region to revolutionize the seafood industry.”

Sanderson said they’ll know in January if NSPIRE is selected, so long as the National Science Foundation receives its federal appropriation.