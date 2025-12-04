Local homeless shelters prepared for increase in clients due to cold front

Cape Cod, the South Coast and the Islands have not been spared from the arctic cold front that moved in Thursday evening. That means local winter overflow shelters for unhoused people are up and running.

Laura Russo is the Director of Shelter Services for St. Joseph's in Hyannis, a 50-bed shelter run by the Catholic Charities Diocese of Fall River. It has an additional 18 beds available when the temperature or wind chill is 30 degrees or below.

Beds are available on a first come, first served basis. You can come to St. Joseph's at 77 Winter Street between 4:30 and 5:30 PM for intake.

Then, you'll be transported to the overflow shelter, which is also in Hyannis, and you'll be brought back to St. Joseph's at 7 AM the next morning.

For those who can't or don't want to stay at a shelter, St. Joseph's provides blankets, hand warmers and winter gear.

Russo said her organization is always accepting donations of sleeping bags, gloves, hats and coats.

She encouraged people who want to help to spread the word about St. Joseph's.

On the South Coast, the Catholic Charities Diocese of Fall River operates a winter shelter with 30 beds available on a first come, first served basis. You must get to the Sister Rose House at 71 Division Street in New Bedford between 1 and 3 PM to get in. At 3 PM, transportation to the winter shelter begins. The Bristol County Continuum of Care posts on its Facebook page when it's cold enough for the winter shelter to open.

On Martha's Vineyard, Harbor Homes has a winter shelter program. You must arrive between 6 and 7 PM to be admitted. Dinner and breakfast are provided. For more information, call 508-560-3678.

On Nantucket, the Warming Place offers overnight shelter seven days a week, but the location depends on the day. Sunday through Wednesday, overnight shelter is at First Congregational Church at 62 N Centre Street. Thursday through Monday, it's at Summer Street Church at 1 Summer Street. You must check in between 6 and 7 PM each night you want to stay. Dinner is provided. Call 774-325-8970 for more details.