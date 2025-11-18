© 2025
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Experts to examine dead sperm whale washed up on Nantucket

CAI | By Amy Kolb Noyes
Published November 18, 2025 at 9:45 AM EST
A dead sperm whale in shallow water with a visible gash on its side
Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket
Experts will be examining this 50-foot male sperm whale that washed up on the north shore of Nantucket to try and determine a cause of death. At an estimated 104,000 lbs., the whale is too big to be relocated for a full necropsy.

Officials have determined that a deceased sperm whale that washed up on the north shore of Nantucket on Sunday is too big to move for a necropsy.

Marine Mammal Alliance Nantucket (MMAN) Executive Director Pam Murphy estimated the 50-foot male whale weighs 104,000 lbs. The decision not to move the whale came Monday after MMAN conferred with experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the International Fund for Animal Welfare (IFAW), and local heavy equipment operator Trevor Barrett.

“Given the tides and the size, we will do as thorough an examination in place that we can, taking as many samples as we possibly can,” she said.

Murphy said the cause of death is yet to be determined but there is no visible sign of an entanglement. She noted there is a gash visible on one side, but its cause is not obvious, and there is a lot of damage to the head.

Murphy said sperm whales are protected under the endangered species act. That means it’s illegal to get within 300 feet of the whale. But, she said, it’s a sight to see.

“So bring your binoculars and have a look,” she said. “It’s not something you’re going to see again, I wouldn’t think, anytime soon.”

Murphy said she believes the whale has only been dead a few days, adding that its internal organs will deteriorate quickly.
Tags
Local News environmentwhalesNantucketocean science
Amy Kolb Noyes
Amy is an award-winning journalist who has worked in print and radio since 1991. In 2019 Amy was awarded a reporting fellowship from the Education Writers Association to report on the challenges facing small, independent colleges. Amy has a B.S. in Broadcast Journalism from Syracuse University and an MFA from Vermont State University.
See stories by Amy Kolb Noyes