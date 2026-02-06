MBL, University of Chicago break financial ties

Although University of Chicago faculty have been involved with MBL since it was founded in 1888, the two institutions only became officially affiliated just over 12 years ago.

In an announcement this week, MBL said it will once again operate as an independent research and educational institution. However, MBL’s academic programs and collaborations with the University of Chicago will continue.

“We are grateful to the University for its support of MBL’s unique mission in basic biology,” Board of Trustees Chair Bill Huyett commented. “Their programmatic contributions, leadership depth, and financial support have been incredibly valuable, allowing MBL to remain at the leading edge of biological research and advanced education. Having committed to financial self-sufficiency two years ago, MBL enters its next chapter with a stronger financial position, a much-expanded Board, and growing philanthropic support. We will continue to set high aspirations for our contributions to science.”

A longtime member of MBL’s scientific staff told CAI the University has phased out all funding as of the current fiscal year.

“I am deeply grateful to work alongside MBL’s faculty and staff and to be part of a remarkable global community of scientists, students, and collaborators who make our work possible,” MBL Director Nipam H. Patel said. “As we move forward as an independent institution, our programs, partnerships, and commitment to the highest caliber of research and education remain unchanged.”