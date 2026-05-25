New program aims to help veteran defendants on Cape and Islands

The Cape and Islands District Attorney’s Office launched a new program this month aimed at helping veterans who are involved in the criminal justice system.

Seven veterans treatment courts exist across Massachusetts. The idea behind these specialty courts is to treat underlying issues veteran defendants may have, including “posttraumatic stress disorder, traumatic brain injury, and military sexual trauma,” according to the state website.

No such court exists locally, District Attorney Robert Galibois said, which some of his constituents find frustrating.

“It’s not like the district attorney gets to wave a wand saying, ‘I want a veterans trial court.’ It’s a function of the trial court,” he said. “We recognize that budgetary times are a little tight right now, and trying to expand this program down our way might meet those particular challenges within the budgets.”

So, instead of a veterans treatment court, the DA's office started its own program where veteran defendants are connected with counseling and other services.

Kelly Quealy is the director of the program. She said vets who participate will be referred to Veterans Affairs or a state program to figure out what kind of treatment or counseling they might need.

“Once that person signs a contract with us, they would stay in that program for six months,” she said. “As long as they attend all of their sessions, they attend all of their appointments, I then report to the court that that person has completed diversion and then that case won’t go on their criminal record.”

Quealy says active service members and National Guardsmen are eligible for the program as well.

Galibois said the program has only been running for a couple of weeks, so his office is trying to spread the word.

“While it is a function of the DA’s office, we do need some cooperation with the courts, understanding that we’re looking to divert this person from any sort of criminal prosecution,” he said.

Veterans who are interested in participating in the program can ask for a referral during intakes at the probation department, Quealy said. The DA’s office will also accept referrals from attorneys, Veterans Affairs or SERVE—a state program for veterans involved in the criminal justice system.