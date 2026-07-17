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Two Cape Cods: A Look Back
It's been 20 years since CAI produced the groundbreaking series, "Two Cape Cods: Hidden Poverty on the Cape and Islands." This week, we revisit some of the people featured in that series and the issues it brought to light.

Two Cape Cods: A Look Back

CAI | By Sean Corcoran
Published July 17, 2026 at 11:23 AM EDT

It’s been 20 years since CAI produced a series of news stories that shined a light on a problem Cape and Islanders know only too well — that many year-round residents struggle here. The series, “Two Cape Cods: Hidden Poverty on Cape and Islands,” attracted national attention to Cape Cod’s issues, winning the highest award in broadcast journalism, the Columbia-DuPont Award.

All next week, CAI reporters explore what’s happening now with our new series, “Two Cape Cods: A Look Back.” It was edited by the original CAI reporter and producer, Sean Corcoran. First, Sean offers this remembrance of reporting stories that he says, after 20 years, never really left him.
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Sean Corcoran
Sean Corcoran is an award-winning print and radio journalist and veteran newsroom leader. He is a graduate of The George Washington University and the Columbia University School of Journalism. Corcoran started his career as a staff writer at various New England newspapers. He moved to public radio in 2005 at CAI in Woods Hole, where he reported and produced “Two Cape Cods: Hidden Poverty on the Cape and Islands,” a 20-part investigative series that won the Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award — the highest award in broadcast journalism. Corcoran has served as the news director at CAI in Woods Hole, the Senior Managing Editor for News at WGBH News in Boston, and the executive news director at KUNC News in Greeley, CO.
See stories by Sean Corcoran