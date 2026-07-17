It’s been 20 years since CAI produced a series of news stories that shined a light on a problem Cape and Islanders know only too well — that many year-round residents struggle here. The series, “Two Cape Cods: Hidden Poverty on Cape and Islands,” attracted national attention to Cape Cod’s issues, winning the highest award in broadcast journalism, the Columbia-DuPont Award.

All next week, CAI reporters explore what’s happening now with our new series, “Two Cape Cods: A Look Back.” It was edited by the original CAI reporter and producer, Sean Corcoran. First, Sean offers this remembrance of reporting stories that he says, after 20 years, never really left him.

