Sean Corcoran is an award-winning print and radio journalist and veteran newsroom leader. He is a graduate of The George Washington University and the Columbia University School of Journalism. Corcoran started his career as a staff writer at various New England newspapers. He moved to public radio in 2005 at CAI in Woods Hole, where he reported and produced “Two Cape Cods: Hidden Poverty on the Cape and Islands,” a 20-part investigative series that won the Alfred I. DuPont-Columbia University Award — the highest award in broadcast journalism. Corcoran has served as the news director at CAI in Woods Hole, the Senior Managing Editor for News at WGBH News in Boston, and the executive news director at KUNC News in Greeley, CO.

