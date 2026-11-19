Scientists have given new names to 20 critically endangered North Atlantic right whales. This week the North Atlantic Right Whale Consortium held its annual meeting in Nova Scotia, and the names were announced as part of that event.

Every whale in the North Atlantic Right Whale Catalog is assigned a four-digit number. But each year scientists at the New England Aquarium, which curates the catalog, and Whale and Dolphin Conservation team up to give some whales more memorable names.

This year’s names include Grand Slam and Slide, which are both daughters of a whale named Fenway.

North Atlantic right whale #4191 is now known as Dolly. Scientists say the callosity pattern on the front of her head resembles Dolly Parton's big hair. Dolly's mother is named for another famous blonde, Marilyn Monroe.

The names often reflect physical characteristics, such as callosities and scarring. This year saw a number of animal-themed names, including Hippo, Snail, Goose and Seal.

Donegal is a right whale that was spotted in Donegal Bay, off the coast of Ireland, before showing up in the waters off Massachusetts months later. Scientists say Donegal was recently seen looking in poor health. They say he’s easily recognized due to extensive fishing gear entanglement and boat propeller scarring across his body.

A new population estimate for the species was also released this week. Scientists estimate there are 382 North Atlantic right whales remaining. That’s about a two percent decline. Scientists say human-caused factors such as gear entanglements and vessel strikes are preventing the population from rebounding.