The Herring River has been cut off from Wellfleet Harbor since the Chequessett Neck dike was built in 1909. Now, the dike has been replaced by a bridge with tide gates that control water in and out of the river system. And last week those gates were partially opened.

Massachusetts Division of Ecological Restoration Director Beth Lambert said they will slowly re-introduce ocean water to restore hundreds of acres of salt marsh.

"So the goal of the Herring River Restoration Project has been to restore a tidal flow to that once extremely productive river," said Lambert.

But, she said, that won't happen all at once.

"The gates will be open incrementally, over the next six months," Lambert explained. "And then that will start a period of research and monitoring and learning."

Eben Portnoy The new Chequessett Neck Bridge, in Wellfleet, has tide gates that are reintroducing tidal flow into the mouth of the Herring River.

Lambert said the first phase of the project will restore around 570 acres of salt marsh at the mouth of the Herring River. Ultimately, the goal is to restore nearly 900 acres.

"What this incremental approach allows us to do is to take a small step and then observe and document and understand what that results in, in terms of habitat restoration, in terms of where the water goes," she said.

The $32 million bridge is equipped with 10 adjustable gates and 7 removable panels that can be maneuvered to control tidal flow between the river and Wellfleet Harbor.

Lambert called the restoration effort "the largest project of its kind on the East Coast with ripple effects for Cape Cod Bay and the Gulf of Maine." In addition to restoring habitat, she said the project also provides coastal resiliency and improves recreational access and conditions for oyster aquaculture.

In addition to the bridge construction, the project includes elevating two non-contiguous miles of town roads, replacing seven culverts, mitigation work on private properties, and the Mill Creek Water Control Structure which was constructed last year by the National Park Service, within Cape Cod National Seashore.

"DER has contributed and is contributing $24 million towards construction," said Lambert. "And that is the biggest investment that my division or the state has made in a restoration project in our history and throughout the state. And that really speaks to the importance and significance of this ecological restoration project."

According to a press release from the Town of Wellfleet, the Herring River Restoration Project is a joint project of the town and the Cape Cod National Seashore. In addition to DER's investment, funding and technical support were also provided by the USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, US Fish & Wildlife Service, Friends of Herring River and other state and federal partners.