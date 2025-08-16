© 2025
The Garden Lady

The Garden Lady - Episode 33

Published August 16, 2025 at 3:52 PM EDT
In this episode of The Garden Lady, C.L. Fornari sings the praises of marigolds. In many cultures this flower is a symbol of good fortune and are associated with wealth and prosperity, but no, they do not keep insects away from your vegetable plants. Marigolds petals are edible, and the flowers are very long lasting, even out of water. C.L. explains how you can string them into garlands, or use for a natural dye. Marigold facts and fictions, and live calls from listeners.

