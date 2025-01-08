The Garden Lady
The Garden Lady is a weekly, hour-long call-in radio program hosted by plant expert C.L. Fornari. It will begin airing exclusively on WCAI 90.1, WNAN 91.1, and WZAI 94.3, Saturdays at 1 p.m. starting Jan. 4. On The Garden Lady, Fornari takes listener questions and discusses a wide range of topics around gardening, horticulture, and nature, with a special focus on helping the Cape and Islands community make the most of every season, regardless of their level of plant experience.
Call our Listener Line with your gardening questions: 866-999-4626
Latest Episodes
This week on The Garden Lady, C.L. speaks with Jazmine Albarran, the director of Seed Your Future.
C.L. features Hydrangea arborescens this week and she speaks with Natalie Carmolli from Proven Winners Color Choice Plants.
Dahlias were the main topic on this episode of The Garden Lady. C.L. shares her best tips and explains why her mother-in-law forbid them in her house.
C.L. starts the show with a postcard from Poppies. She then speaks with Murray Buckner of Full Moon Blooms Farm and Ashley Cadrin from the Cape Cod Hydrangea Society.
C.L. started the hour with Warren Leach from Tranquil Lake Nursery. They talked about his winter garden book and the nursery itself. C.L. also took questions from callers.
In this episode, C.L. discusses window geraniums, a flourishing crab apple tree, some warnings about seed ordering, and much more. She also takes calls and emails from listeners.
In this premiere episode, C.L. Fornari takes listener questions and discusses a wide range of topics around gardening, horticulture, and nature.