Osprey nests increasing on Cape Cod, hummingbirds on the way, eagles flying over Cape Cod, piping plovers emerging, and singing songbirds. All signs of spring, and among the topics covered in this month's Bird News with Mass Audubon Ornithologist Mark Faherty. Mindy Todd hosts.

Click here for information on the Eversource osprey program.

Click here for information about Cornell's Nestwatch program.