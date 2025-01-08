Podcasts on CAI

Some of the best recreational fishing anywhere can be found in the waters around Cape Cod. We've got bluefish off Popponesset, black sea bass in Buzzards Bay, bonito on the back side of Martha's Vineyard, bluefin tuna off Chatham, scup in Woods Hole, striped bass in the Big Ditch. Wherever the fish are, we'll be talking about them on the Fishing News. Join us each week during saltwater fishing season as Steve Junker checks in with the folks at On the Water magazine and others to find out who's catching what where around the Cape and Islands — and how they're doing it.