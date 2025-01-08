Podcasts on CAI
CAI's locally produced shows and features are available as podcasts, so you can listen whenever you want.
The Garden Lady is a weekly, hour-long call-in radio program hosted by plant expert C.L. Fornari. It will begin airing exclusively on WCAI 90.1, WNAN 91.1, and WZAI 94.3, Saturdays at 1 p.m. starting Jan. 4. On The Garden Lady, Fornari takes listener questions and discusses a wide range of topics around gardening, horticulture, and nature, with a special focus on helping the Cape and Islands community make the most of every season, regardless of their level of plant experience.Call our Listener Line with your gardening questions: 866-999-4626
WCAI's award-winning public affairs program. Tuesday through Thursday, Mindy Todd hosts a lively and informative discussion on critical issues for Cape Cod, the Islands and the South Coast. Every Friday is the News Roundup, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with news editors and reporters from around the region.
The Weekly Bird Report with Mark Faherty can be heard every Wednesday on WCAI, the local NPR station for Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket, and the South Coast. Mark has been the Science Coordinator at Mass Audubon’s Wellfleet Bay Wildlife Sanctuary since August 2007 and has led birding trips for Mass Audubon since 2002. He is past president of the Cape Cod Bird Club and current member of the Massachusetts Avian Records Committee.
The Local Food Report takes us to the heart of the local food movement to talk with growers, harvesters, processors, cooks, policymakers and visionaries. The world of food is changing, fast. As people reimagine their relationships to food, creator Elspeth Hay and editor Viki Merrick aim to rebuild our cultural stores of culinary knowledge — and to reconnect us with the people, places, and ideas that feed us. Tips from listeners are always welcome.The Local Food Report airs Thursday at 8:35 AM and 5:45 PM and Saturday at 9:35 AM and is made possible by our Local Food Report sponsors.
A Cape Cod Notebook can be heard every Tuesday morning at 8:45am and afternoon at 5:45pm.It's commentary on the unique people, wildlife, and environment of our coastal region.
Some of the best recreational fishing anywhere can be found in the waters around Cape Cod. We've got bluefish off Popponesset, black sea bass in Buzzards Bay, bonito on the back side of Martha's Vineyard, bluefin tuna off Chatham, scup in Woods Hole, striped bass in the Big Ditch. Wherever the fish are, we'll be talking about them on the Fishing News. Join us each week during saltwater fishing season as Steve Junker checks in with the folks at On the Water magazine and others to find out who's catching what where around the Cape and Islands — and how they're doing it.