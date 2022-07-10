© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts & Ideas: July 10th, 2022

Published July 10, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - The trials and tribulations of growing up. Jealousy, secrets, and finding one’s place in the world. It’s a brand new Moth, made by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm Stories from the Heart of the Land - Dreams of Paradise, and when Nature wakes us up from those dreams. Part of a documentary series we made in Woods Hole a few years ago.

9pm Open Source - Looking for a life raft in choppy economic waters. Christopher Lydon hosts a conversation to decode what’s happening with inflation and the potential for recession.

10pm “Nursery”, “For the Love of the Nose”,
and more unexpected stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Tags

Arts and Ideas on CAI Arts and Ideas on WCAI
Stay Connected
Michael Falero
Michael is a producer for CAI's Arts and Ideas show, airing Sunday nights.
See stories by Michael Falero