Arts & Ideas: July 10th, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - The trials and tribulations of growing up. Jealousy, secrets, and finding one’s place in the world. It’s a brand new Moth, made by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm Stories from the Heart of the Land - Dreams of Paradise, and when Nature wakes us up from those dreams. Part of a documentary series we made in Woods Hole a few years ago.

9pm Open Source - Looking for a life raft in choppy economic waters. Christopher Lydon hosts a conversation to decode what’s happening with inflation and the potential for recession.

10pm “Nursery”, “For the Love of the Nose”,

and more unexpected stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.