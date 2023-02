This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm A new Moth Radio Hour. Produced by us, here in Woods Hole. Stories of falling in love in unlikely circumstances.

8pm “The Black history of the banjo” from Afropop Worldwide.

9pm A special from the Stoop podcast, what does it mean to be "Black Enough."

10pm “The Bridge Guy,” “Intimate Radio,” and more surprising stories on shuffle from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm