We all know about the beautiful beaches on the Cape and Islands, but there are also plenty of hiking trails that show off the beauty of woodlands, dunes and marshlands.

Beginning in May we will kick off a new feature we call Hikes We Like.

Each week we will bring you a new walk or hike that might inspire some new adventures.

We‘ll delve into the history of these magical places that just might surprise you.

Join us Sunday morning at 8:35 and Mondays during Morning Edition and All Things Considered.