Arts and Ideas: February 19, 2023

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm A new Moth Radio Hour. Produced by us, here in Woods Hole. Stories about “Navigating the Gray.”

8pm No state in the South was more resistant to Civil Rights than Mississippi. The lasting impact, from American RadioWorks on “State of Siege: Mississippi Whites and the Civil Rights Movement.”

9pm The Black Lives Matter movement and the fight for racial justice have brought more interest to Historically Black Colleges and Universities, even as college attendance at large, wanes. "HBCU Renaissance" on With Good Reason.

10pm “Dishwashing Efficiency,” “Don and Carol," and more surprising stories on shuffle from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

