Arts and Ideas: July 23, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Tens of millions of Americans don’t have enough funds to handle a $400 emergency. The problem, and intended solutions, on Living on the Edge: Voices of Poverty in America , produced by David Freudberg in association with WGBH/Boston.

8pm Two decades into podcasting — what makes a great show? Erica Heilman of the Rumble Strip podcast has some answers, and so does Chrisopher Lydon on this episode of Open Source . Plus, an episode of the Rumble Strip podcast .

9pm CAI's John Basile is the local host of All Things Considered weekday afternoons, but he's also an expert on jazz and the author of the book Cape Cod Jazz: From Colombo to the Columns. This week he reflects on some of the great musicians who chose to live on Cape Cod, bringing world-class jazz to an unlikely place, on Sittin' In.