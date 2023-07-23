Arts and Ideas: July 23, 2023
Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.
7pm Tens of millions of Americans don’t have enough funds to handle a $400 emergency. The problem, and intended solutions, on Living on the Edge: Voices of Poverty in America, produced by David Freudberg in association with WGBH/Boston.
8pm Two decades into podcasting — what makes a great show? Erica Heilman of the Rumble Strip podcast has some answers, and so does Chrisopher Lydon on this episode of Open Source. Plus, an episode of the Rumble Strip podcast.
9pm CAI's John Basile is the local host of All Things Considered weekday afternoons, but he's also an expert on jazz and the author of the book Cape Cod Jazz: From Colombo to the Columns. This week he reflects on some of the great musicians who chose to live on Cape Cod, bringing world-class jazz to an unlikely place, on Sittin' In.
10pm “A Town Forever Changed,” “Ode to the Pencil,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.