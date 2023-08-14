Arts and Ideas: August 13, 2023

Tune in Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Ukraine should be allowed to join the NATO military alliance — yes or no, that’s on Open to Debate this week.

8pm The role of black markets and cartels in the survival of one of the world’s most endangered, and smallest, porpoises, the Vaquita. From Foreign Policy's show, The Catch.

9pm On Sittin’ In WCAI’s John Basilee is interviewing leaders of the two symphony orchestras on Cape Cod, the Southcoast and Islands — the Cape Symphony and the New Bedford Symphony.

10pm “Barbie Land,” “Hold Music,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.