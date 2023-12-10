Arts and Ideas: December 10, 2023

Tune in Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm A songwriter whose skills translate to: pop, jazz, and the stage. Jonatha Brooke on Art of the Song.

8pm The birth of obscenity laws, and the parallels to book banning in Texas, today. Two episodes of the Brooklyn Public Radio podcast Borrowed and Banned.

9pm Peace on the Battlefield. Stories from World War I and a reunion of veterans of the U.S. Civil War on Peace Talks Radio.

10pm “Big Thief,” “The Most Dramatic Sky,” and more surprising stories all shuffled up in a playlistfrom PRX Remix.