Arts and Ideas: December 24, 2023

Tune in Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of people who made an impact — through a single phone call, a helping hand, or human touch. On the Moth Radio Hour, which we produce right here in Woods Hole.

8pm A winter solstice soundscape – with music taking you into the celestial and chilled side of the season. From Echoes.

9pm How the American traditions of Hanukkah and Christmas have changed over the years. From Virginia Humanities' With Good Reason.

10pm “Wrinkled Radicals,” “What’s it like to own an electric car?,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

