© 2023
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: December 24, 2023

Published December 24, 2023 at 6:32 PM EST

Tune in Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm Stories of people who made an impact — through a single phone call, a helping hand, or human touch. On the Moth Radio Hour, which we produce right here in Woods Hole.

8pm A winter solstice soundscape – with music taking you into the celestial and chilled side of the season. From Echoes.

9pm How the American traditions of Hanukkah and Christmas have changed over the years. From Virginia Humanities' With Good Reason.

10pm “Wrinkled Radicals,” “What’s it like to own an electric car?,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
Stay Connected