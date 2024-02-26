© 2024
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: February 11, 2024

Published February 26, 2024 at 10:00 PM EST

Join us Sunday nights for Arts and Ideas.

7pm The evolutionary history of “stuff” – all the objects we fill our homes and lives with. From the perspective of an archeologist on Big Picture Science.

8pm The gentle touch of a Brazilian guitar master, vocal harmonies from the Bahamas, and more archived music recordings from the Smithsonian on Tapestry of the Times.

9pm Republicans debate – do tax cuts ignore the looming federal deficit? From Open to Debate.

10pm “Tracking Partners,” “Phoning It In,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

