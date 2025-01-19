Arts and Ideas: September 1, 2024

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm True stories told live at a Moth mainstage in Alaska, on the Moth Radio Hour, which we proudly produce here in Woods Hole.

8pm GBH’s series on the major Boston project The Big Dig. This time: "I Want Justice for What Happened."

9pm The connection between Louis Armstrong and Cape Cod. He befriended a Harwich man who collected items now recognized as an important part of Armstrong’s legacy.

10pm “The Importance of Collections,” “Cease to exist,” and more Surprising stories on PRX Remix.

