Sittin In: Fred Fried

In this installment of CAI's "Sittin' In," John Basile talks with Cape Cod-based guitarist and composer Fred Fried, who is constantly working on a new approach to the instrument. Fried calls his playing "pianistic" and he plays an unusual instrument, an eight-string guitar, which he says gives him more freedom for his technique.

Fried talks about his career, his recordings and what he's up musically to these days. And, we'll hear a lot of the music he's making.

"Sittin' In is a series of programs about local music and musicians. If you have an idea for a show, contact host John Basile at john_basile@capeandislands.org.