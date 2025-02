On this episode of The Garden Lady, C.L. speaks with Kelly D. Norris, author of the book, Your Natural Garden.

Other topics on the show:

Farming Falmouth film screening in Woods Hole: https://www.farmingfalmouth.org/

Meet Your Local Farmers Event in Harwich: https://harwichconservationtrust.org/celebrate-spring-at-the-meet-your-local-farmers-event-on-march-29/