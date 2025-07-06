The Garden Lady - Episode 27

Do you remember how hot it was two weeks ago? Well, right now people are noticing the true toll that this took on some of their plants. This week on The Garden Lady C.L'.s talking about leaf scorch, browned flowers and other symptoms from the sudden 90 degree plus temperatures.

C.L. discusses what you can do to help damaged plants look good again, and why some plants were more likely to suffer than others. Also, how to best care for your roses in July, and why some rebloom and others don’t. And in addition to the joys and sorrows of summer, C.L. takes calls about your plants, gardens and landscapes.

