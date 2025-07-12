The Garden Lady - Episode 28

Have you ever had a plant that has developed a wide, flat stem instead of a round one? Maybe it was a lily with dozens of small flower buds up that flattened stalk. Or perhaps your echinacea or marigold has a center that looks like fat, smiling lips instead of the normal round disk. On The Garden Lady this week C.L. starts out with a postcard about the fascinating phenomenon of fasciation. She also talks about the benefits of pruning petunias in mid-summer, and takes listener calls.