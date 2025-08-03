The Garden Lady - Episode 31

Humans are very good about making assumptions and this is definitely true in the garden. If their plants aren’t looking good, and people see any sign of insects, they often assume that creepy-crawlers are the problem. In this program C.L. Fornari talked about why we shouldn’t be too quick to blame the bugs, and how to better diagnose plant puzzles. She spoke about fertilizing plants in mid-summer, and read a postcard from Nature about the various way plants are communicating with us.