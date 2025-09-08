© 2025
In This Place
The Garden Lady on CAI

The Garden Lady - 33

By C.L. Fornari
Published September 8, 2025 at 2:37 PM EDT
Marigold Art
C.L. Fornari
Marigold art.

In this episode of The Garden Lady, C.L. Fornari sings the praises of marigolds. In many cultures this flower is a symbol of good fortune and are associated with wealth and prosperity, but no, they do not keep insects away from your vegetable plants. Marigolds petals are edible, and the flowers are very long lasting, even out of water. C.L. explains how you can string them into garlands, or use for a natural dye. Marigold facts and fictions, and live calls from listeners.

This episode aired on August 23rd, 2025, and has been updated for CAI's website.

The Garden Lady on CAI
C.L. Fornari
C.L. Fornari is the author of eight books, including Coffee for Roses and The Cocktail Hour Garden. She’s a professional speaker, the former host of GardenLine on WXTK, and co-host of the Plantrama podcast. She is a frequent speaker to groups nationwide, and has worked for a family-owned independent garden center for 25 years. C.L. grows vegetables, flowers, shrubs, trees and numerous other plants at Poison Ivy Acres on Cape Cod. In 2015 C.L. launched the Cape Cod Hydrangea Festival, a ten-day regional celebration of gardens that typically raises over $100,000.00 for local non-profits every year and draws public attention to Hydrangeas and gardening.
