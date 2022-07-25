Heal your brain with food

We know that changes in diet can control type two diabetes, hypertension and high cholesterol. There is new evidence that diet can also help with behavioral health disorders such as depression, PTSD, anxiety, and others. On The Point's healthy lifestyles program, we discuss the connection between brain and diet, and foods that support physical and cognitive health.

Guests on the program are:

Dr. Uma Naidoo, nutritional psychiatrist and author of the new book “This is Your Brain on Food: An Indispensable Guide to the Surprising Foods that Fight Depression, PTSD, ADHD, Anxiety, OCD and More.” Dr. Naidoo is also the founder and director of the Nutritional & Lifestyle Psychiatry clinic at Boston’s Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dena Irwin, Registered Dietitian/Nutritionist at the Community Health Center of Cape Cod and Registered Yoga Teacher. She practices integrative nutrition, using whole foods healing and offers holistic nutrition counseling and cooking lessons.

Mindy Todd hosts.

