
The Point

News Roundup: Shark sightings off Nantucket; state lawmakers give up on tax package at deadline

Published August 5, 2022 at 11:58 AM EDT

S Junker
/
Currents and sunset in Woods Hole harbor

This week: State legislators crash into an end-of-session deadline: we tell you what got passed and what didn’t. Also, changing rules could put the squeeze on Chatham shellfishermen. And: a record-breaking week for shark sightings off Nantucket beaches.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Sam Houghton and Elsa Partan; George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon.

The Point News Roundup
Steve Junker
Steve is Managing Editor of News. He came to WCAI in 2007. He also hosts the weekly News Roundup on Friday mornings and produces The Fishing News.
See stories by Steve Junker