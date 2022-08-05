News Roundup: Shark sightings off Nantucket; state lawmakers give up on tax package at deadline

This week: State legislators crash into an end-of-session deadline: we tell you what got passed and what didn’t. Also, changing rules could put the squeeze on Chatham shellfishermen. And: a record-breaking week for shark sightings off Nantucket beaches.

We have those stories and more, as CAI News Director Steve Junker speaks with some of the region’s leading journalists.

This week's guests include CAI's Sam Houghton and Elsa Partan; George Brennan of the Martha's Vineyard Times; Tim Wood of the Cape Cod Chronicle; K.C. Myers of the Provincetown Independent; Josh Balling of the Nantucket Inquirer and Mirror; and CAI's Statehouse reporter Katie Lannon.

