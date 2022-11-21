George Bernard Shaw
On The Point, we discuss the impact of George Bernard Shaw’s plays on the public during the turmoil of the Industrial Revolution and WWI, and the meaning of his work in today’s polarized times. Kathryn Eident interviews Shaw scholar and Massachusetts Maritime Academy professor Nelson Ritschel about his book Bernard Shaw, Sean O'Casey, and the Dead James Connolly,
