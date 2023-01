Living in New England means we get a “where were you when…?” storm event at some point in our lives. For some, it was Hurricane Bob, or the 2015 snow blitz when Boston broke its all-time record for snow in one season. In his new book, Mighty storms of New England., WBZ TV Meteorologist Eric Fisher dives into two dozen of the most impactful floods, hurricanes, tornadoes, and blizzards that shaped the region.

Eve Zuckoff hosts.